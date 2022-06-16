ENG
Flight of Ukrainian helicopters to Azovstal blocked by rashists: unique special operation often had to be carried out at night. VIDEO

At extremely low altitudes and in conditions of constant risk to life, Ukrainian pilots delivered ammunition, medicines and food to Azovstal.

The video was published online, informs Censor.NET.

According to one of the pilots, from 160-200 kilometers of the route most of them had to fly through the territory occupied by the racists, where the air defense was densely located. All our pilots could use was relief. We had to fly at extremely low altitudes and often at night.

Watch more: Wives of Azovstal defenders address journalists: Show in what conditions our heroes are kept. VIDEO

