"Demilitarized": Ukrainian Navy hits Russian tugboat carrying Tor SAM system on board. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Navy struck the Vasily Bekh tug of the Russian Black Sea Fleet that was carrying supplies and soldiers to strengthen Russian presence on to the occupied Snake Island.

The tug also had a Tor surface-to-air missile launcher on board, which failed to protect the vessel from being "demilitarized," the Navy’s press service reported.

Built at the Astrakhan shipyard, the Vasily Bekh tugboat with a displacement of 1,605 tonnes joined the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in 2017.

As reported earlier, the general situation in the Black Sea area remains unchanged as the enemy continues to keep in combat readiness 20 cruise missile carriers and three large landing craft.

