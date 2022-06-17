ENG
Russian Army (6197) war (20293) Russia (9730) plane (756) Belgorod (132)

Russian Su-25 plane crashed during training flight in Belgorod region. VIDEO

A Russian Su-25 plane crashed in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation today during a scheduled training flight.

According to Censor.NET, the pilot managed to eject. According to the Russian media, the cause of the accident could be a technical malfunction. However, social media notes that the plane crashed due to being caught in a power line.

