Russian Su-25 plane crashed during training flight in Belgorod region. VIDEO
A Russian Su-25 plane crashed in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation today during a scheduled training flight.
According to Censor.NET, the pilot managed to eject. According to the Russian media, the cause of the accident could be a technical malfunction. However, social media notes that the plane crashed due to being caught in a power line.
