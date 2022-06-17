ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
8654 visitors online
News Video SocietyWar in Ukraine War
36 505 67
Russian Army (6197) war (20322) elimination (2594) artillery (207)

Gunners destroyed self-propelled howitzer 2S-19 "Msta-S" of occupiers, command, and staff vehicle with one volley of 6 French CAESAR anti-aircraft guns. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET Society War in Ukraine

Ukrainian artillerymen covered the area where the enemy concentrated more than 15 units of weapons and military equipment with one volley of 6 French CAESAR anti-aircraft guns.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Military Television of Ukraine, a direct hit shot the self-propelled howitzer 2S-19 "Msta-S" of the enemy and the command and staff vehicle of the battery commander.

See more: Alcohol, cigarettes, romance novels, and canned food "Glamorous chick!" - infrastructure of fortified area created by Russians in Bucha region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 