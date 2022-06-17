Gunners destroyed self-propelled howitzer 2S-19 "Msta-S" of occupiers, command, and staff vehicle with one volley of 6 French CAESAR anti-aircraft guns. VIDEO

Ukrainian artillerymen covered the area where the enemy concentrated more than 15 units of weapons and military equipment with one volley of 6 French CAESAR anti-aircraft guns.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Military Television of Ukraine, a direct hit shot the self-propelled howitzer 2S-19 "Msta-S" of the enemy and the command and staff vehicle of the battery commander.

