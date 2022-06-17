Occupiers fire at Lysychansk, fierce fights in Severodonetsk proceed, - Haidai. VIDEO

The situation in Luhansk region remains very difficult.

The head of RMA Serhii Haidai reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"Fierce fighting continues in Severodonetsk. Lysychansk is being shelled. Very heavy fighting is going on near Zolote and Toshkivka. It is said that orcs are getting tired. Those who come are tired, but somehow they are not finished yet, like cockroaches climb out of all the cracks," he said.

According to Haidai, the delivery of humanitarian goods continues, as well as a "quiet" evacuation without prior announcements.

"Fighting is going on in Severodonetsk, the city is not captured, as Rusnya says. And in Lysychansk, very heavy shelling, unfortunately, often kills ... It is very difficult, the war is not over," - summed up the head of the RMA.

