ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15176 visitors online
News Video WorldWar in Ukraine War
35 023 237
UK (827) visit (317) war (20322) Zelenskyi (3901) Boris Johnson (130)

Johnson arrived in Kyiv on surprise visit. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET World War in Ukraine

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit.

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to Sky NewsCensor.NET reports.

It is reported that Johnson was supposed to attend the summit in Doncaster, but refused at the last minute and went to Kiev.

The information about the visit was confirmed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who published a video of the meeting with the British Prime Minister.

Read more: Ministry of Education refutes fake about alleged letter instructing to compile lists of conscripts

"Many days of this war have proved that the support of Ukraine by Great Britain is firm and resolute. I am glad to see our great friend Boris Johnson in Kyiv again," he signed the published footage.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 