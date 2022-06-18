Zelensky visited positions of Ukrainian soldiers in Mykolaiv area. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the positions of the Ukrainian military in the Mykolaiv region and presented awards to the soldiers.

President Zelensky announced this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"Advanced positions of the Ukrainian armies in the Mykolaiv area. Our brave boys and girls. Each of them is taught to the maximum. Does everything for protection of the state. In their eyes - confidence and faith in Ukraine. We will definitely survive! And we will definitely win!" the president said.

