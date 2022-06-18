Pilot of Russian Su-25 plane shot down in morning in Donetsk region was taken prisoner. VIDEO

The pilot of a Russian Su-25 attack plane shot down in the morning in the Donetsk region was able to eject and is currently being taken prisoner.

Про це повідомляється в This was reported on Telegram channel of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces, Censor.NET informs.

And here the pilot was drawn. A live trophy of the 72nd SMB named after the Black Cossacks. Our soldiers provided the removal of the pilot of the downed Russian Su-25, who managed to eject. The man is alive, has injuries due to a "soft" landing, he was given first aid, he is in the reliable and caring hands of the Armed Forces," the message reads.

Earlier, the speaker of the Odesa regional military administration Serhii Bratchuk reported about the plane shot down in the Donetsk region. According to him, the plane was shot down by Igla MANPADS.

