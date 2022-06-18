Paevska, released from captivity, in safe place, thanked everyone for her release. VIDEO

Journalist Andriy Tsaplienko published a video of Yulia Payevska (Tayra) released from Russian captivity

According to Censor.NЕТ, he published footage in Telegram.

He noted, "Tonight's best exclusive. "Tayra is already in a safe place and thanks the President for everything that was done to get her fired.

My sources who provided this video do not yet say where Yulia Paevska is, however, guarantee that she is safe, alive, well, and most importantly, free. Greetings "Tayra".

Congratulations to all of us. "All who are on the other side will all be home like me," is a powerful and reassuring message from a freed "Tayra" to those who still remain in Russian captivity."

