EU Special Representative for Human Rights Gilmore has arrived in Kyiv. VIDEO

EU Special Representative for Human Rights Imon Gilmore arrived in Kyiv to show solidarity with Ukraine.

This was announced on Twitter by the EU Delegation to Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"At the beginning of the Russian aggression, I met with refugees on the Polish border, and now I am traveling in their opposite direction to see for myself how the Russian aggression violates human rights, to communicate with ordinary people and government officials," Gilmore said after his arrival to Kyiv.

🇺🇦@EamonGilmore, Спеціальний представник ЄС з прав людини, cьогодні у Києві, аби продемонструвати солідарність 🇪🇺з 🇺🇦.



"Зустрівшися із біженцями на польському кордоні на початку російської агресіі, нині я відновлюю і відслідковую їхні кроки". #WorldRefugeeDay https://t.co/rpO8WeqL67 — EU in Ukraine (@EUDelegationUA) June 19, 2022

