Putin's statue was fired at with paintball gun in St. Petersburg. VIDEO

The statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the image of the Roman Emperor Octavian Augustus was fired at with a paintball gun by auction artists.

Про це  This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the St. Petersburg Telegram channel "Paper".

The statue is located on the facade of the Europa shopping center in the Petrograd district of the city. It was fired at with a paintball gun by artists who call themselves the "Committee of Republican Socialists." Thus, they marked the end of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The artists called their actions "an exercise in active anti-imperialism."

