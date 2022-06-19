ENG
Patriarch Kirill believes that occupiers in Ukraine "defend Russia on battlefield". VIDEO

Patriarch Kirill said that the occupiers fighting in Ukraine "are defending Russia on the battlefield."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

Speaking in Penza after the consecration of the Savior Cathedral, the patriarch said: "Our young men are now defending Russia on the battlefield."

Cyril also expressed the view that the Western world is now experiencing a "decline of faith", and new temples are constantly opening in Russia, which he called "God's miracle." According to him, temples are being built "to the horror of the Western world."

