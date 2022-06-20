Flights to immortality. Unique history of helicopter raids "Azov" and Defense Intelligence of Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in besieged Mariupol. VIDEO

Premiere of a documentary about the "Azov" raids and intelligence in besieged Mariupol.

00:00 Fights for Kyiv

01:00 When did it become clear that Mariupol would be surrounded?

02:50 Circular defense

03:45 Raid planning

05:40 Search for volunteers for a special operation

12:28 "It's not much of an idea, but I'm taking it."

17:04 Departure of 33 volunteers in the first raid

21:28 How were the pilots able to fly through enemy territory?

24:07 Evacuation of the wounded

29:20 Helicopter downing. All died, except 1 fighter Intelligence and 1 "Azov"

32:53 Return from Azovstal.

"Friends! Today is a big premiere! A documentary film that future generations will probably watch in history lessons.

Exclusive footage and testimonies of participants of the special operation, which has no analogues. Helicopters who flew voluntarily, realizing that they could be shot down at any moment. And they were beaten. And they still continued to fly. Azov volunteers, realizing that this is a one-way ticket, that the environment is full and no one will come to the rescue. Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine special forces, which flew out to cover each flight.

All these people built a bridge to the besieged Mariupol by themselves. By their bodies and deeds. The bridge on which the seriously wounded heroes were taken out. The bridge where they were able to bring weapons that killed many Russians. A bridge that shows our true values. "That's why we will win!", - said the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.

