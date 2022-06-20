ENG
Ammunition depot is on fire in occupied Donetsk, explosions are heard. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Explosions can be heard in the temporarily occupied Donetsk - an ammunition depot is on fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel "Typical Donetsk".

Explosions are heard in the Azotny district.

"Ammunition continues to detonate at Azotny. Windows have blown in some houses," one report said.

The occupiers did not comment on the explosions.

Read more: Kherson and Melitopol can dismiss in coming weeks, - Fedorov

Earlier it was reported that at least seven Russian military units were destroyed in three days in occupied Donetsk.

