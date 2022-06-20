Russia is evil, which can be pacified only on battlefield - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 117th day of the war with Russia.

This is informed by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of President.

"Step by step we go to the supervalue week and every day we do everything so that no one would have any doubts that Ukraine deserves the candidacy. Every day we prove that we are already part of the united European value space.

I am grateful to all the national deputies, who have supported our European integration. I would like to mention the vote for the Council of Europe Convention on preventing violence against women and domestic violence. This is a commitment to protect against violence and different forms of discrimination.

I would also like to thank the deputies who supported the Law on Waste Management. This is an important environmental document. The adopted Anti-Corruption Strategy is also important.

I hope that the Verkhovna Rada will continue to work with the same significant result, " Zelensky said.

