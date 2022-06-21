Hundreds of patriots pay their last respects to Oleg Kutsin, commander of Carpathian Sich Battalion, who died in battles with occupiers. VIDEO

The farewell ceremony with the legendary Commander of the Carpathian Sich Battalion Oleg Kutsin-Kumom will take place on Wednesday, June 22, at 12:00, on Independence Square.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

In a video released by Svobodivets, Captain of the National Guard of Ukraine Petro Kuzyk, hundreds of patriots pay their last respects to the deceased commander of the Carpathian Sich Battalion, Oleg Kutsin.

We will remind, the commander of a battalion "Carpathian Sich" and the commander of "Legion of Freedom" Oleg Kutsin was lost in the Izjum direction. He created a volunteer battalion in 2014, and at this stage turned it into one of the most capable units in the Armed Forces.

