Soldiers of the National Guard repel the Russian occupiers during street fighting in Severodonetsk.

According to Censor.NET, the video, which recorded a fragment of a fight with the invaders, the fighters published on their page on the social network. On the recording, Ukrainian soldiers destroy the occupiers with small arms and hand grenade launchers.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

See more: In industrial zone of Severodonetsk fierce fights proceed, troops of Russian Federation powerfully fired on Lysychansk, assault near Sirotyny is restrained, - Haidai. PHOTO