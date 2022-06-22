ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
10761 visitors online
News Video IncidentsWorld
56 168 125
Odesa Oil Refinery Plant (11) fire (449) Russia (9689)

Novoshakhtinsk refinery burns in Rostov region. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET Incidents World

An oil refinery is on fire in Novoshakhtinsk (Rostov Region).

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to RIA News.

"A fire on an area of 50 "squares" occurred at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov region," the report said.

A video appeared in the network, in which a drone strike was carried out on the territory of the plant.

We shall remind you that earlier this enterprise was recorded to Oksana Marchenko and Natalia Lavrenyuk - wives of pro-Russian politicians Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak.

Watch more: In Bryansk region of Russian Federation report powerful explosion, military unit burns, - social networks. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 