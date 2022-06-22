"Swan Lake" and portrait of Putin with black ribbon: Ukrainian cyber-front soldiers captured air on Russian TV. VIDEO
Video Censor.NET Society World War in Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers of the cyber front launched their videos on Russian TV.
According to Censor.NET, the special operation and videos were developed by cyber police and the Ukrainian General Staff. Excerpts from Russian television broadcast by Ukrainian cyberbets have been published on social networks.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...