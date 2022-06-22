28 123 34
Explosions were heard in port of occupied Skadovsk. VIDEO
In the evening of June 22, explosions were heard in the port of occupied Skadovsk in the Kherson region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by social networks.
"The port is on fire, two rockets have arrived": two explosions were heard in Skadovsk in the Kherson region
The mayor Yakovlev reported hit in an industrial zone of port.
Information about the destruction and casualties is being clarified."
