On June 22 held talks with leaders of 11 countries on Ukraine's accession to EU, - Zelenskyi. VIDEO

On June 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi made a daily address to Ukrainians.

"From the morning I continued the telephone marathon for a positive decision on the candidacy for Ukraine. Today I talked with the leaders of 11 countries: Bulgaria, Latvia, Greece, Sweden, Estonia, Czech Republic, Belgium, Austria, Slovenia, Moldova, spoke again with Lithuanian President Nauseda. I expressed my full support for the situation around the Kaliningrad region of Russia.

I will continue this marathon - we must provide maximum support to our state. We expect a key European decision in the evening," the statement reads.

