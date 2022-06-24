Thousands rally in Tbilisi to support European integration and demand resignation of Prime Minister Garibashvili. VIDEO

People are outraged that Georgia has not been granted EU candidate status, so they are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and the formation of a new government.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by social networks.

By the end of 2022, this government must implement all the recommendations necessary for the country to be granted the status of a candidate for EU membership. The government was given a week to comply with these demands.



Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the participants. Addressing the protesters online, he assured that Ukraine would help Georgia on its path to European integration.



People's Deputy David Arahamiya joined in and stressed that the Ukrainian and Georgian peoples have always fought for their place in a single European family, but today Georgians are being deprived of the opportunity to reunite with Europe. The politician then urged people to evaluate the actions of the current government of his country.