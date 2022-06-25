Occupiers were going to capture Ukraine in 5 days. Today it is the 5th month, and Russia is arranging a "missile show" - Zelensky. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi made a traditional address to Ukrainians on June 25.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this information has been posted on Zelensky's facebook page.

"Today is the fifth month of a full-scale war. The occupiers were going to capture most of our country on the fifth day, and are forced to hold a missile show for the fifth month, which strategically does not change anything for Russia. This stage of the war is morally and emotionally difficult. When we know that the enemy will not succeed, when we understand that we can still defend our state, but we do not feel the time limits of this, we do not feel how many more blows, losses and efforts will be before we see that victory is already on our horizon", Zelensky said.

