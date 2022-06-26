10 568 15
Synetsky bridge connecting Lysychansk and Severodonetsk fired by racists. VIDEO
In May, the Russian occupiers fired on the Synets Bridge, which connects Lysychansk and Severodonetsk.
The video was published by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.
The shots were taken on May 26.
"The enemy is deliberately striking to destroy this main communication that connects Lysychansk and Severodonetsk. Thanks to this bridge, we can hold Severodonetsk. There is a second bridge, but this is the main and without this bridge full supply is impossible," Butusov said.
