In Kyiv, rescuers released body of dead man from under rubble. VIDEO

Rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital.

Acording to Censor.NET, this was reported by SES.

"As of 4:10 p.m., the body of the deceased man was released from the rubble by the SES units in a nine-storey residential building at the RDA site in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. Work is underway," the statement said.