ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14577 visitors online
News Video Kyiv NewsWar in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
8 093 4
Kyiv (1667) shoot out (8712) death (1468) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (450)

In Kyiv, rescuers released body of dead man from under rubble. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET Kyiv News War in Ukraine

Rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital.

Acording to Censor.NET, this was reported by SES.

See more: 7-year-old girl in Okhmatdyt was wounded in Russian shelling of Kyiv. She was operated. PHOTOS

"As of 4:10 p.m., the body of the deceased man was released from the rubble by the SES units in a nine-storey residential building at the RDA site in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. Work is underway," the statement said.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 