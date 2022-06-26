"You are being drawn into war," Zelensky addressed the Belarusians. VIDEO

In the evening of June 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Belarusians

As Censor.NЕТ, informs the video was released on Zelensky's Facebook page.

The Ukrainian President said: "I want to address the citizens of Belarus today. To the people - both civilians and in uniform. You are being drawn into the war. And even more actively than it was in February and spring. The Kremlin has already decided everything for you - your life is worth nothing to them. But you are not slaves or cannon fodder. You shall not die. And you are not able to let anyone decide for you what awaits you next. "

