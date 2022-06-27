ENG
war (20280) Germany (973) weapons (2426)

German self-propelled artillery Panzerhaubitze 2000 is already in position and helping to destroy occupiers. VIDEO

The German Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery unit is already in position and is helping Ukrainian soldiers destroy the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of a German self-propelled howitzer was published on the social network. In the short video, the self-propelled artillery unit is disguised in a "green".

