Zelenskyi met with Moldovan President Sandu in Kyiv. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is meeting with Moldovan President Maya Sandu, who is on a visit to Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported in the telegram channel of the Ukrainian head of state.

"We have not only a common border with Moldova but also values and aspirations. Today I am meeting with President Maya Sandu! Your solidarity with our country and people is very important," Zelenskyi wrote.

Read more: Moldovan President Sandu has arrived in Kyiv

