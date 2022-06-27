4 822 35
Zelenskyi met with Moldovan President Sandu in Kyiv. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is meeting with Moldovan President Maya Sandu, who is on a visit to Ukraine.
As Censor.NET reports, this was reported in the telegram channel of the Ukrainian head of state.
"We have not only a common border with Moldova but also values and aspirations. Today I am meeting with President Maya Sandu! Your solidarity with our country and people is very important," Zelenskyi wrote.
