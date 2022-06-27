ENG
Russian state has become largest terrorist organization in world. This is fact, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered his traditional address to Ukrainians on June 27.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Zelensky.

"The Russian state has become the largest terrorist organization in the world. This is a fact. And it must be a legal fact. And everyone in the world should know that buying or transporting Russian oil, keeping ties with Russian banks, paying taxes and duties to the Russian state is giving money to terrorists," Zelensky noted.

