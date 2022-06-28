59 616 130
Moment of hit of Russian missiles in Kremenchuk mall. VIDEO
The network published video from surveillance cameras during the attack on the mall in Kremenchuk.
It will be recalled that on June 27, the Russians launched a missile strike on the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk. At that time there were about a thousand people. As of 6 a.m. on June 28, 16 Ukrainians were killed and 59 wounded. Another 40 people reported missing. President Zelensky called Russia a terrorist country. Leading politicians of the world condemned this atrocity.
