ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16538 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
59 616 130
war (20293) Kremenchuk (49) shoot out (8727)

Moment of hit of Russian missiles in Kremenchuk mall. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The network published video from surveillance cameras during the attack on the mall in Kremenchuk.

According to Censor.NET.

It will be recalled that on June 27, the Russians launched a missile strike on the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk. At that time there were about a thousand people. As of 6 a.m. on June 28, 16 Ukrainians were killed and 59 wounded. Another 40 people reported missing. President Zelensky called Russia a terrorist country. Leading politicians of the world condemned this atrocity.

Read more: G7 leaders called on China to put pressure on Russia to end war against Ukraine

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 