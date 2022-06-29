For act of state terrorism, Russia will answer on battlefield in Ukraine, increased sanctions and necessarily - in tribunal - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address by President Volodymyr Zelensky to the citizens of Ukraine.

Corresponding video was published by press service of President, reports Censor.NEТ.

"As of this evening, the total number of Russian missiles hitting our cities is already 2,811. We have all the evidence of what the Russian military is doing against our people.

One such proof is in the video. So that no one dares to deceive the missile strike on the shopping center in Kremenchuk. The Russian missile struck this very facility purposefully.

They wanted to kill more people in a peaceful city, in an ordinary shopping center. For this act of state terrorism, as for all others, Russia will be held accountable. On the battlefield in Ukraine, by increasing sanctions and definitely - in a tribunal", - said Zelensky.

Read more: I call to deprive terrorist state Russia of authority in UN Security Council and General Assembly - Zelensky