Zelenskyi on Putin's state of health: "He is really sick of unnecessary ambitions, disrespect for international law, for people's lives. Everything else - I'm not interested. VIDEO

Putin is really sick of excessive ambition, contempt for international law and people's lives.

As Censor.NET reports, this is how the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi answered a journalist of the American TV channel NBC a question about the health of the President of Russia and clarified that he did not care about his physical condition.

"Honestly, I don't know what's going on with Putin, I think it's a really big disease. In general, but it's more complicated than the disease you're talking about. It's a disease of respect for our people, a disease of such torture. This is a difficult time and it is a disease and it is not just a matter of one person. I understand that many people around the President of the Russian Federation are sick, they have extra ambitions, disrespect for international law, for people's lives. This disease is dangerous for our state, and everything else is chatter and not very interesting," Zelenskyi said.

