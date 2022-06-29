Where we lose one person, Russia loses five. But their military is ten times more, - Zelenskyi. VIDEO

Daily hostilities in Ukraine inflict heavy losses, including on Russia.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in an interview with NBC, reports Censor.NET.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"Where we lose one person, Russia loses five. Where we lose one tank, they lose five. Yes, we fight. But we have to be fair and say that it is really difficult for us. Because for one of our tanks they have ten of their own, for one of our fighters - ten of them. No matter how strong we are, there are ten times more of them. It is difficult for us, but we are holding on, "he said.

According to Zelensky, in some areas, the Ukrainian defense forces are pushing back the enemy, and in some areas, they have been forced to withdraw due to the numerical superiority of the enemy.

Read more: It is difficult for us alone with Russia, so support of Europe and United States is very important, - Zelenskyi