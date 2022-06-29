Filatov about yesterday's blow on ARS: In Russian Federation lie that here repaired equipment for AFU. In fact, only civilian cars. ВIДЕО

Russian propaganda claims that the attack on the automobile repair shop in Dnipro, which killed two and injured five others, was inflicted because equipment for the Armed Forces was allegedly being repaired there. This is not true.

The mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov told journalists about it, Censor.NET informs.

"Russian propaganda now claims that this missile strike was inflicted on the service station for the reason that equipment for the Armed Forces was being repaired here. As you can see, there is no equipment even close. These are ordinary civilian cars - trucks, trucks, ordinary cars of ordinary citizens. That is, in fact, this is all a lie of pure water, as the Russians always lie," Filatov said.

He added that he did not understand why the Russians had to bomb the service station. He called what happened "terror against our country."

Filatov also provided details of the deaths.

"The general director of the enterprise and his accountant were killed. They were upstairs and during the air alarm ignored the safety rules, did not go down at least. The rest of the employees moved to the first floor and survived," the mayor said.

The mayor urged Dnipro residents not to ignore the danger signals and go to the shelter. If this is not possible - at least go down to the first floor and hide behind two walls.

We will remind, the rashists struck a rocket on ARS in the evening on June 28. The bodies of two victims were found under the rubble, the enterprise itself was destroyed.