Girl injured during missile strike by Russians in Mykolaiv, sings Ukrainian anthem. VIDEO

A little resident of Mykolaiv, who was injured by Russian missile fire, sings the Ukrainian anthem during medical manipulation in the hospital.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, video is being spread in the social networks.

This little Ukrainian girl is from Mykolaiv. She suffered from the morning shelling of the city by Russian invaders. The child is being treated for her wounds, and she sings the anthem of her country.