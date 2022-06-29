ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
19294 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
17 345 40
anthem (19) children (697) Mykolaiv (331) injury (953)

Girl injured during missile strike by Russians in Mykolaiv, sings Ukrainian anthem. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

A little resident of Mykolaiv, who was injured by Russian missile fire, sings the Ukrainian anthem during medical manipulation in the hospital.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, video is being spread in the social networks.

This little Ukrainian girl is from Mykolaiv. She suffered from the morning shelling of the city by Russian invaders. The child is being treated for her wounds, and she sings the anthem of her country.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 