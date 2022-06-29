Very important news. Thanks to Main Directorate of Intelligence - Zelensky on exchange of war prisoners. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine delivered his traditional address to Ukrainians on June 29.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Zelensky.

The message noted: "Optimistic and very important news: 144 Ukrainian soldiers returned home from Russian captivity. 59 fighters of the National Guard, 30 - the Navy; 28 - the army, 17 border guards, 9 terrorists and one policeman.

The oldest of the released is 65 years old, the youngest - 19. In particular, 95 defenders of Azovstal are returning home. I am grateful to the Main Intelligence Directorate and everyone who worked for this result. We will do everything to bring home every Ukrainian.

