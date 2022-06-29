ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15399 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine Prisoner swap War
5 836 24
Zelenskyi (3904) intelligence (892) hostages (449)

Very important news. Thanks to Main Directorate of Intelligence - Zelensky on exchange of war prisoners. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The President of Ukraine delivered his traditional address to Ukrainians on June 29.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Zelensky.

The message noted: "Optimistic and very important news: 144 Ukrainian soldiers returned home from Russian captivity. 59 fighters of the National Guard, 30 - the Navy; 28 - the army, 17 border guards, 9 terrorists and one policeman.

The oldest of the released is 65 years old, the youngest - 19. In particular, 95 defenders of Azovstal are returning home. I am grateful to the Main Intelligence Directorate and everyone who worked for this result. We will do everything to bring home every Ukrainian.

Read more: Largest exchange of prisoners since February 24: 144 Ukrainian defenders returned to Homeland, including 43 "Azovs", - MID of Ministry of Defense

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 