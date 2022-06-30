Sniper of Special Operations Forces destroys group of Russian invaders. VIDEO

Sniper of the SOF of Ukraine eliminated a group of Russian soldiers.

As Censor.NET informs, a video of the real work of a sniper of the SOF of Ukraine was demonstrated at the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"These unique shots were taken by our soldiers in one of the directions where the Special Operations Forces work. The video shows that Russian soldiers, not suspecting that the next few seconds will be their last, freely moved through the unprotected area. The Russians themselves went out to meet the bullets, timely and accurately fired at them by a sniper of the SOF of Ukraine," the message reads.

