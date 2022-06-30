ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12637 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
32 892 35
war (20387) Yurii Butusov (863) SOF (171) Wagner PMC (277)

SOF destroyed 5 "Wagner" vehicles and captured armored personnel carrier, - Butusov. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Defenders of Ukraine eliminated the mercenary commander and left the Russian rear on an enemy armored personnel carrier.

This was announced on Facebook by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yuriy Butusov.

"On June 26, the "Lucas" group of the Special Operations Forces staged a successful ambush and destroyed 5 mercenaries of the private military company Wagner of the Russian Armed Forces. An intact and intact APC-82A, on which the Russians were moving, was captured, and our group left the Russian rear on an enemy armored personnel carrier. - he wrote.

Butusov added that Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the commander of the mercenaries - Danylo Dopua from the Sverdlovsk region. They also seized the weapons and documents of the Wagnerites.

Read more: We do not plan to leave Lysychansk - General Staff

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 