SOF destroyed 5 "Wagner" vehicles and captured armored personnel carrier, - Butusov. VIDEO
Defenders of Ukraine eliminated the mercenary commander and left the Russian rear on an enemy armored personnel carrier.
This was announced on Facebook by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yuriy Butusov.
"On June 26, the "Lucas" group of the Special Operations Forces staged a successful ambush and destroyed 5 mercenaries of the private military company Wagner of the Russian Armed Forces. An intact and intact APC-82A, on which the Russians were moving, was captured, and our group left the Russian rear on an enemy armored personnel carrier. - he wrote.
Butusov added that Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the commander of the mercenaries - Danylo Dopua from the Sverdlovsk region. They also seized the weapons and documents of the Wagnerites.
