In Mariupol, where locals do not have access to water, occupiers started washing streets, - Andryushchenko. VIDEO

In Russian-occupied Mariupol, local residents have no access to drinking or technical water. At the same time, the occupying "power" began to clean the streets.

This was announced by the mayor's adviser Petro Andryushchenko, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupiers have started washing the streets. From today, Miru Avenue from Freedom Square to the Drama Theater. Every day, several hundred cubic meters of water will go into the ground to create a picture of a good life. In a city where the majority of Mariupol residents have neither access to drinking nor technical water. In a city where even a public shower is abuse, 10 minutes per person. Tons of water will be poured exactly where there is almost no life," the message says.

