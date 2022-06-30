"We are military, our task is to protect our homeland", - captured Azov fighter refutes Russian propaganda during interrogation. VIDEO

"Azov" fighter Anton Kraminskyi, while in captivity, during the interrogation blows up Russian propaganda, looking his enemies in the face.

During the interrogation, our soldier refuted Russian propaganda fakes about Nazis with swastikas in "Azov", about the killing of civilians by Azov, Bandera, the history of Ukraine, foreign mercenaries, treatment of Russian prisoners, shelling of civilian objects.

"We have military etiquette. We have never shot civilians, we have never shot children. We are military, our task is to protect our homeland. They shot at me - I shot. There are no civilians. We are not criminals who kill civilians. I speak for my unit and in general, for "Azov". Civilians die not from shooting, but from artillery shelling, from airstrikes. This is what I saw."

"I'm not a Nazi, I'm a military man. I don't have a swastika. Runes, a Viking and a Cossack are stuffed. In my unit, not a single person has a swastika. We don't preach fascist ideology. I'm a pagan, but what does fascism have to do with paganism?"

"Bandera is a national hero of our country. If he had collaborated with the Germans, Hitler would not have imprisoned him. You do not know the history of Ukraine."

"For what do I have to give for life? According to what law? Who are the "DPR"? I'm not in the "DPR", I'm on the territory that is now under the Russian Federation."

"There were no mercenaries in Azov at all. These are not mercenaries, but volunteers, although I do not know such. And a mercenary is the person who receives the money."

"I can name units from Russia that have swastikas. I can name a person who is being treated in Moscow and has a swastika. And you always talk about some of our swastikas."

"I am being imprisoned for nothing, I am not a criminal. I am a prisoner of war. I do not understand under what laws I will be imprisoned."

"Let's talk about Kharkiv. Is Karazin University a military object? Is the drama theater a military object? Is the maternity hospital a military object? You can say whatever you want, I understand."

"I'm not ashamed of what I did. I'm a soldier."

