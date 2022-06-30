22 310 17
Warehouse of ammunition of occupiers was destroyed in Donbass using Ukrainian UAS Valkyrie, - OTU "North". VIDEO
Ukrainian military, with the help of the Ukrainian Valkyrie unmanned aircraft system and artillery, destroyed the ammunition depot of the Russian occupiers.
Censor.NЕТ reports citing ОТU "South".
"The famous Ukrainian Valkyrie is beating the occupiers again! Somewhere in Donbass, with the help of the UAS, our defenders accurately aimed at the ammunition and destroyed it!", - the message reads.
