Gathering intelligence on Kyiv's defense: SSU has neutralized Russian GRU agency group. VIDEO

Four Russian agents who were scouting the Ukrainian Armed Forces' positions and the geolocation of strategic facilities were detained.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of Security Service of Ukraine.

Russian agents also urged Ukrainians to support the occupiers.

"The enemy group was formed by Colonel Vladislav Donets, a staff member of the GRU, to carry out subversive activities against Ukraine. He was part of the Russian occupation group on the territory of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions and coordinated the activities of Russian agents."

A representative of the terrorist organization "MDB LNR," Valentin Tililim, directly led the group. For communication, they used pre-tested channels of closed communication," the SSU noted.

According to the investigation, the agent group was "activated" at the beginning of the full-scale anger of the Russian Federation. Among its participants there was a clear distribution of areas of responsibility for the execution of hostile tasks.

