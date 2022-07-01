Aviation of the Russian Armed Forces twice attacked the island of Zmiiny with phosphorus bombs - Zaluzhny. VIDEO

On the evening of July 1, the Russian Air Force struck Zmiiny Island twice with phosphorus bombs.

As Censor.NET informs about this with a link to the page of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny.

"The leadership of the armed forces of the Russian Federation does not even comply with its own statements, which declare a "gesture of goodwill". Today, around 18:00, a pair of Su-30 ASF aircraft of the Russian Armed Forces of the Russian Armed Forces twice carried out an air strike with phosphorus bombs on the Snake Island, where they allegedly "completed the execution tasks," Zaluzhnyi wrote.

The only thing the enemy is consistent in is the constant "accuracy" of striking, the general added.

As reported, the Russian occupiers left Zmiiny on June 30 after a successful military operation with Ukrainian missile and artillery units firing on the island.

The official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Ihor Konashenkov, said that the Russian military was withdrawn from the Snake Island, allegedly as a demonstration that the Russian Federation "does not hinder the efforts of the United Nations to organize a humanitarian corridor for the export of agricultural products from the territory of Ukraine.