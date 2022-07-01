As result of Russian missile attack on Serhiyivka - 21 people died, about 40 were injured, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the citizens of Ukraine on the evening of the 128th day of the full-scale war with the Russian Federation.

The corresponding video was published by the press service of the president, Censor.NET informs.

"In the Odesa region, the demolition of the rubble after the Russian missile attack on Serhiivka is underway. Three cruise missiles. At this time, only 21 people are listed as dead, about 40 are wounded. The numbers have been changing all day, and, unfortunately, the number of dead may still increase. Missiles were also fired at Zatoka. At once, 12 rockets hit Mykolaiv - at various objects in the city. It's just in one night and morning...

And I am especially grateful to the United States of America and personally to President Biden for the new support package for Ukraine announced today, which also includes very powerful NASAMS systems. This is an anti-aircraft missile system that will significantly strengthen our air defense. We worked hard for such a supply," Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, "in total, this package "weighs" $820 million and, in addition to NASAMS, contains ammunition for artillery and radars."

"We are no less actively negotiating other weapons from our partners - it is necessary for Donbas, for Kharkiv region, for the south of Ukraine. We are doing everything to break the advantage of the occupiers," the president said.