German PzH 2000 are working against Russian invaders in eastern Ukraine, - Ministry of Defense. VIDEO
The armed forces of Ukraine used German self-propelled artillery Panzerhaubitze 2000 on Russian positions on the eastern borders.
This is reported by Censor.NET with a link to the Facebook page of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
"The 155-mm self-propelled gun Panzerhaubitze 2000 has already "worked out" against the Russian invaders on the eastern borders. Rapid-fire. Accuracy. Effective use of ammunition. Minimum time to hit the target and withdraw from the combat position. PzH 2000 is a more than 55-ton combat vehicle of German origin and with "registration" is already in the Armed Forces," the message says.
