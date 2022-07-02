ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15688 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
23 991 94
war (19669) Zmiinyi Island (61) Zaluzhnyi (311)

Armed Forces of Ukraine helped occupiers to finally evacuate remnants of their garrison from island of Zmiiny - Zaluzhny. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny published a video of the destruction of the remains of Russian equipment on Zmiinyi Island.

As Censor.NET informs about this with a link to the Facebook page of the Chief of the Armed Forces.

"With yesterday's airstrikes, the Russians tried to destroy their equipment, weapons and property on Zmiiny Island. However, they traditionally did not cope with the task.

We "helped" the invaders to finally evacuate the remnants of their garrison from our island. It doesn't smell like "Russian spirit" there any more," Zaluzhny wrote.

Read more: Ukraine did not ban entry of citizens of Russian Federation - Center for Combating Disinformation denied yet another fake

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 