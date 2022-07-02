Armed Forces of Ukraine helped occupiers to finally evacuate remnants of their garrison from island of Zmiiny - Zaluzhny. VIDEO

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny published a video of the destruction of the remains of Russian equipment on Zmiinyi Island.

As Censor.NET informs about this with a link to the Facebook page of the Chief of the Armed Forces.

"With yesterday's airstrikes, the Russians tried to destroy their equipment, weapons and property on Zmiiny Island. However, they traditionally did not cope with the task.

We "helped" the invaders to finally evacuate the remnants of their garrison from our island. It doesn't smell like "Russian spirit" there any more," Zaluzhny wrote.

Read more: Ukraine did not ban entry of citizens of Russian Federation - Center for Combating Disinformation denied yet another fake