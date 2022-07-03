Armed Forces disabled one of 4 military bases of occupiers in Melitopol. More than 30 well-hit shots were fired exclusively at object, - Mayor Fedorov. VIDEO

Tonight, the Armed Forces of Ukraine disabled one of the 4 Rashist military bases in Melitopol. More than 30 strikes were carried out exclusively on the Russian military base.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"We expect a large flow of people from Melitopol to evacuate. Our task is to help people who want to leave for Zaporizhia get settled. Also yesterday, thanks to the resistance forces, a racist armored train with ammunition derailed," he said.

According to him, the occupiers are currently trying to make provocations that there was the shelling of peaceful areas, the civilian population was injured, and the city infrastructure was destroyed.

"This did not happen! The Armed Forces of Ukraine are doing everything to return peaceful life and Ukrainian statehood to Melitopol. All the occupiers can do is to flee from our city," sums up the head of the city.

