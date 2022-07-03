ENG
In Kursk, Russia, explosions were heard at night. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In the Russian city of Kursk, it is reported that they heard explosions at night. The governor of the region reported that air defense was working.

Governor of Kursk region Roman Starovoit wrote about this in a telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, at night on the approach to Kursk, the Russian air defense shot down two Ukrainian drones "Stryzh". He also published a photo of allegedly downed UAVs.

Residents of Kursk report on social networks that they heard explosions at night, and also publish relevant videos.

Photos of Ukrainian UAVs allegedly shot down in Kursk:

In Kursk, Russia, explosions were heard at night 01
In Kursk, Russia, explosions were heard at night 02
In Kursk, Russia, explosions were heard at night 03

