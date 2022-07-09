ENG
war (19608) Kherson region (1291)

Armed Forces destroyed Rashist ammunition depot in Chornobayivka. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders struck the ammunition depots of the occupiers in the territory of the Kherson region.

This was announced by Serhii Khlan, adviser to the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Censor.NET informs.

"Kherson region. The morning of the Orks began with the arrival and fire at the ammunition depots. Eyewitnesses in Kherson report a long-term detonation," the report says.

Earlier, the mass media reported on the explosions in Chornobayivka.

Read more: In Kherson direction, Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two command posts of Russian army, - OC "South"

