The Russian occupiers once again hit Mykolaiv with rockets.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Vitaly Kim, informs Censor.NET.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"6 S-300 missiles in the city. Saint Nicholas protects us. No victims. What can you say about the orks after the work of our armed forces!" - the message says.

Read more: Explosions rang out in Mykolaiv in the morning, - Kim